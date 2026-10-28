Hegseth proposes new US-ASEAN defense framework — The Hindu

In Cebu, Philippines, on October 28, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth proposed creating a new “ambitious” framework for defense cooperation between the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. The Hindu reports.

US proposal

Hegseth told representatives of the bloc that such a framework could help them navigate the “critical” years ahead. He presented the proposal on Wednesday, October 28. The meeting took place in Cebu, in the central Philippines, where ASEAN defense ministers held a meeting. Hegseth attended it.

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Defense partnerships in the region

In recent years, the United States has sought to strengthen defense partnerships in the region. Washington explains this by the need to support what it calls a “free and open Indo-Pacific.” As the publication notes, this is happening amid China’s increasingly active demonstration of its influence in the region.

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