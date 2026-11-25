A gene from the lichen-forming fungus Endocarpon pusillum increased drought tolerance, biomass and yields of wheat, maize and rice under field conditions. This is stated in a study published in Nature.

A gene from a drought-resistant fungus

Scientists studied the EpTFIIAγ gene, which encodes a protein associated with transcription regulation. Under dehydration conditions, this gene was expressed more actively in the fungus. Its effects were first tested in yeast and the plant Arabidopsis thaliana, and it was then expressed in crop plants.

In five wheat varieties, transgenic lines survived better after watering was restored following about 25 days of drought than control plants. In field trials under full irrigation and limited water availability, transgenic wheat also showed higher levels of photosynthetic activity and yield.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

More efficient water use

Under water deficiency, genetically modified wheat had lower stomatal conductance and a lower transpiration rate, while using water more efficiently for photosynthesis. The plants aged more slowly, and their roots were longer and had greater biomass than those of control samples.

The study authors link these results to EpTFIIAγ's effect on several groups of genes. The protein binds to DNA regions containing TATA boxes and interacts with transcription activators of wheat itself. According to the scientists, this may strengthen gene networks associated with stress response, plant development, photosynthesis and grain formation.

The researchers also reported that transgenic wheat lines showed increased resistance to heat, lodging and stripe rust. The authors consider fungal components of lichens a potential source of genes for improving agricultural crops.

Read us on