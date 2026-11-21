Creative Arts Agency (CAA) CEO Bryan Lourd has urged Congress to pass the NO FAKES Act, designed to regulate the spread of unauthorized AI deepfakes online. In an op-ed for The New York Times, he stressed people’s right to opt out of unwanted use of their likeness, Variety reports.

Licensing likenesses and performances

Lourd noted that he was speaking as the head of an international talent agency. According to him, CAA helps clients license their likenesses and performances, including to companies in the artificial intelligence sector, and regularly negotiates such deals.

He said that the bill being considered by Congress meets the industry’s needs and should protect Americans. In Lourd’s view, this requires a clear rule confirming a person’s right to control the use of their likeness in the AI era.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tom Hanks example

As an example of the risks to Hollywood, Lourd cited Tom Hanks. In 2023, the actor warned his followers about an advertisement for a dental office that used an AI-generated deepfake featuring a younger version of Hanks.

Lourd suggested that Hanks would hardly have agreed to such an advertisement, but should have had the opportunity to choose before the unauthorized deepfake was used. He added that Congress could establish the relevant rule by the end of the year.

Read us on