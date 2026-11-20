JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in London that the bank would look for ways to offset the additional costs from the planned increase in the bank levy in the United Kingdom. He called the decision unfair, The Guardian reports.

Levy increase

The bank levy on banks’ balance sheets in the United Kingdom is set to rise from 3% to 6% in January. The measure is being introduced temporarily, for 15 months. At an event in London, Dimon said he wanted to offset the increase in costs so that governments understand the consequences of such decisions.

It is currently unknown exactly how JP Morgan will offset the additional costs. The bank has around 23,000 employees in the United Kingdom. According to the Financial Times, due to the levy increase, the US bank expects to pay approximately £120 million more in taxes.

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The bank’s plans in the United Kingdom

Dimon had previously repeatedly urged the Labour government not to raise taxes for banks. In May, he suggested that JP Morgan could abandon plans to build a new £3 billion headquarters in London’s Canary Wharf district.

After Chancellor John Healy announced the tax policy in October, a source familiar with the situation told The Guardian that plans for the 279,000-square-metre building remained in force. At the time, the bank said that singling out the financial sector had no fundamental justification given global competition.

Banks in the United Kingdom pay corporate tax at a rate of 28%, while the standard rate is 25%. Separately, a bank levy is charged on their UK balance sheets, the rate of which will be temporarily increased.

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