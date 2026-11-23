In the United Kingdom, Adolfo Hernandez, the chief executive of outsourcing company Capita, stepped down with immediate effect amid problems administering the pension scheme for civil servants. He will be replaced by the company’s chief financial officer, Pablo Andres. On Monday, Capita shares fell 67% to 80 pence, their lowest level since October 1991, The Guardian reports.

Lower forecasts and capital raising

The company said its adjusted operating profit in 2027 is expected to be £85–95 million lower than previously forecast. Capita explained this by additional costs related to the contract for administering the UK civil service pension scheme, as well as short-term difficulties with contracts.

Capita also plans to raise £190 million in the first half of next year to reduce its debt burden and provide the business with a more stable financial foundation. According to the company, the decision was supported by its largest shareholder, activist investor Oasis Management Company.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Delays in payments to pensioners

The problems arose due to delays in administering the pension scheme, which covers 1.7 million members. Thousands of civil servants were waiting for pension payments and retirement calculations. Some pensioners said they had been forced to borrow money from relatives for food and heating, while other scheme members reported being unable to pay for housing and having to turn to food banks.

Capita’s contract to administer the scheme was signed with the previous Conservative government in 2023 and came into force in December 2025. In July, the UK Cabinet Office said it expected to return administration of the scheme to state control due to an unacceptable level of service.

Hernandez acknowledged shortcomings in dealing with scheme members, saying that the company had not provided them with the services they deserve. Members of the UK Parliament linked the problems to operational failures, overstretched teams, weak technology and incorrect pension calculations.

Read us on