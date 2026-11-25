Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Indian e-commerce company Flipkart, will leave his position on December 4 after more than 11 years with the company. This was reported by TechCrunch, citing a Walmart representative. Walmart owns a controlling stake in Flipkart.

Interim leadership

Flipkart plans to announce Krishnamurthy’s successor in the coming weeks. Until a new CEO is appointed, the company will be led by Chief Product and Technology Officer Balaji Thiagarajan together with the board of directors.

Thiagarajan joined Flipkart in September last year. Before that, he founded San Francisco Bay Area startup Kasu.ai, which developed AI assistants for corporate finance, and held senior engineering roles at Google and Uber.

Work during the ownership change

Krishnamurthy joined Flipkart in 2015 from Tiger Global, one of the company’s early investors, and became its head in 2017. He remained in the role after Walmart acquired a controlling stake in Flipkart for $16 billion in 2018.

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According to Flipkart, the company’s business grew more than fivefold during his leadership. The platform has more than 500 million registered users and over 1.4 million sellers, including sellers on the budget platform Shopsy. Its marketplace offers more than 150 million products in over 80 categories.

IPO uncertainty

The resignation comes amid uncertainty over Flipkart’s initial public offering. In March, the company moved its headquarters from Singapore to India as part of preparations to go public. In May, Walmart reportedly advised Flipkart to postpone its IPO and focus primarily on achieving profitability.

Recently, Flipkart has also expanded into quick delivery through the Flipkart Minutes service and launched the Eat-in by Minutes food delivery service.

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