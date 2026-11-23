In the United States, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is scheduled to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on December 3. The hearing will be titled “Protecting America’s Advantage in Artificial Intelligence: Oversight of Export Controls” and will concern export controls.

Hearing on export controls

As CoinDesk reports, the hearing date was announced several hours after Huang returned to his position as head of Nvidia. According to the outlet, the congressional investigations concern, among other things, the company’s possible role in giving China access to the most advanced American chips.

Earlier, Huang agreed to give closed-door testimony to the House committees on Foreign Affairs, the Chinese Communist Party, and Intelligence. The chairs of these committees stated that the US public needs answers regarding Nvidia’s compliance with export restrictions, as well as the role of an alleged Chinese intelligence agent in the scandal.

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Statements by Trump and Warren

According to CoinDesk, Huang acknowledged an extramarital affair with a business executive who is reportedly linked to Chinese intelligence. US President Donald Trump told CNBC that the Nvidia chief “did nothing wrong” and credited himself with Huang’s return to the position.

Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized Huang’s return to the company’s leadership. She stated that Huang, Nvidia executives, and the company’s board of directors still have to answer to Congress regarding compliance with US export controls.

CoinDesk also notes that it remains unclear whether federal authorities will halt reviews of possible exports of advanced chips to improper recipients and reports of audits of Nvidia’s accounting. The California-headquartered company has also received an investigative subpoena from state authorities.

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