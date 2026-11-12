Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang steps down — Channel NewsAsia

In the United States, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is stepping down, while Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will temporarily lead the company until a permanent successor is appointed. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia, citing a company statement dated November 12.

Interim company leader

Huang, who is a co-founder of Nvidia, will not remain on the board of directors. According to the outlet, he is the company’s fourth-largest shareholder and owns approximately 3.61% of its shares.

Nvidia is valued at $4 trillion. The company has become one of the key players in the artificial intelligence boom thanks to its chips, which can perform a significant number of computations simultaneously.

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Potential consequences of the resignation

As Channel NewsAsia notes, Huang’s resignation creates uncertainty for the chipmaker and the broader AI ecosystem, into whose development he directed Nvidia funds through cooperation with cloud providers, suppliers and major laboratories.

The outlet also notes that investor sentiment toward AI company shares had already been unstable due to high spending and growing debts of technology corporations. The leadership change at Nvidia may also affect discussions on US export restrictions on chips for China, as Huang supported maintaining the company’s access to the Chinese market.

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