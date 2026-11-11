Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said the company has begun spending significantly more time planning purchases of memory chips due to a sharp increase in demand from the artificial intelligence sector. As InsideEVs reports, components that were considered ordinary commodities just three years ago have now become more expensive and harder to source.

Memory shortage for vehicles

According to Scaringe, Rivian is optimizing memory use at the printed circuit board level and revising its procurement approaches. The shortage of DRAM, or dynamic random-access memory, is particularly noticeable. Manufacturers of such chips are directing production capacity toward more profitable contracts with AI companies, creating constraints for other industries, including the automotive sector.

Other manufacturers have also noted rising memory prices. China’s Li Auto previously reported shortages and price volatility for DRAM and NAND flash components needed for digital cockpit and automated driving systems. General Motors and Ford also reported higher memory costs and entered into long-term agreements with Micron.

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Problems with circuit boards and capacitors

Rivian’s head of hardware, Vidya Rajagopalan, noted that the data center boom has also made it harder to find e-glass, a material used in the production of printed circuit boards. Among the components the company has to monitor more closely, she named multilayer ceramic capacitors, or MLCCs.

Rivian is looking for ways to offset rising costs of memory chips and other commodity components in order to maintain the stated base price of the R2 electric vehicle at $45,000. The company is also developing its own RAP1 processor, which it plans to introduce in R2 vehicles for customers next year alongside a new lidar for automated driving functions.

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