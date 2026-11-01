In Australia, internal documents from the Powerhouse museum showed that suspended chief executive Lisa Havilah has filed 14 declarations since 2019 concerning perceived conflicts of interest or circumstances that could have led to such a conflict. In each case, measures were proposed to manage an actual or perceived conflict, ABC News Australia reports.

Contracts and declarations

Among the declared connections were the engagement of three of Havilah’s former colleagues as Powerhouse consultants, as well as previous work with Felix Media, Articulate PR and Original Spin. Before being appointed head of Powerhouse in 2018, Havilah was director of the Sydney arts and performance venue Carriageworks.

Felix Media received a contract worth A$2.5 million before discounts to produce a documentary about the launch of Powerhouse Parramatta. The company was selected from among three bidders. Separately, in November 2025, the documents recorded a perceived conflict of interest concerning a A$1.9 million marketing contract with Ki Community, founded by former Powerhouse trustee Mark Hassell.

The documents defined the risk as a possible perception by the public or stakeholders of preferential treatment or an information advantage. At the same time, all tender participants had equal access to information about the scope of work.

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Investigation continues

Havilah was suspended in August amid an investigation into management and procurement practices at Powerhouse. Her representative said that no findings had been made against the chief executive, that she denies any wrongdoing, and that the declarations were filed for transparency and did not provide her with any personal benefit.

In March 2025, New South Wales Arts Minister John Graham commissioned a review of Powerhouse’s governance. At the same time, a referral concerning undisclosed allegations was made to the Independent Commission Against Corruption. In December 2025, the matter was referred for a formal investigation into possible wrongdoing. According to Graham, the examination of allegations regarding procurement and governance practices is ongoing, making it inappropriate to comment on its details.

The new Powerhouse Parramatta museum in Sydney is part of an A$915 million project and is due to open on November 7.

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