In Russia, Tatyana Kim, the head of the largest online retailer Wildberries, stepped down a few days after the European Union added her to its sanctions list. The Moscow Times reports this, citing Russian media reports.

New company head

Alexey Kulikov was appointed the new CEO of Wildberries. Russian agencies TASS and RIA Novosti reported this, citing the corporate data registry. Wildberries did not promptly comment on the personnel change.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

European Union sanctions

On November 16, the EU imposed an asset freeze on Kim, as well as travel and transaction bans. The European Union said it added her to the sanctions list because Wildberries is one of Russia’s largest taxpayers and operates as a supply network for the Russian military, facilitating the sale of military and dual-use goods.

The company and the Kremlin of the aggressor state, Russia, deny that Wildberries supplies goods to the Russian army. Wildberries said that the sanctions against Kim would not affect the company’s operations because she has no assets in the EU and does not conduct business there. The company also said that Wildberries and other companies in the group would continue operating as usual.

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