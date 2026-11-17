In China, electricity generation from fossil fuels, dominated by coal, fell by 7.3% in October compared with the same month last year. This was the fourth consecutive month of year-on-year decline in such generation, OilPrice reports, citing data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

Growth in solar and wind generation

Electricity production by solar power plants rose by 31% year on year in October. Generation by wind power plants increased by 34%, including due to stronger winds. The publication notes that growing output from renewable sources is increasingly displacing coal and gas from the country’s energy mix.

According to Bloomberg estimates, due to lower fossil fuel generation figures from July to October, its volume over the first ten months of the year decreased by 0.1% compared with the same period last year.

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Coal’s share fell below 50%

In the first half of 2026, coal’s share in China’s electricity generation fell below 50% for the first time. It averaged 49.7%, according to official data released in July.

At the same time, in summer, solar power became the largest source of installed electricity generation capacity in China, overtaking coal. OilPrice notes that a winter increase in electricity demand as temperatures fall could still raise fossil fuel generation by the end of the year.

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