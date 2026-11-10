Premium brand Genesis has opened orders in South Korea for the fully electric flagship three-row GV90 SUV. The base seven-seat GV90 Standard starts at 139.5 million won, or about $104,000, Electrek reports.

The model is offered in two main versions: the GV90 Standard with conventional doors and the GV90 Neolun with a pillarless coach-door system. The six-seat Individual Lounge Seat version starts at 145.5 million won, or about $108,500. The GV90 Neolun Standard costs from 189.9 million won, or about $141,500, while the four-seat Neolun Executive Suite starts at 239.5 million won, or about $178,500.

Battery and range

The electric SUV is built on the eMP platform, which Hyundai developed for flagship models. The GV90 received a 123.5 kWh battery, the largest among Hyundai Motor electric vehicles. According to Genesis, the seven-seat version with 22-inch wheels can travel up to 500 km on a single charge, while the six-seat GV90 Neolun with 24-inch wheels can travel up to 460 km.

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The vehicle is equipped with all-wheel drive and two electric motors producing a combined 657 hp and 800 Nm of torque. Genesis calls the GV90 the most powerful electric vehicle in Hyundai Motor Group. The manufacturer also said that using a 350 kW fast-charging station, charging the battery from 10% to 80% will take about 22 minutes.

Interior equipment

The GV90 is 5,285 mm long, 2,030 mm wide and 1,815 mm high, with a wheelbase of 3,245 mm. The front seats can rotate 180 degrees, creating a cabin configuration while parked in which passengers face one another.

Among the stated equipment are a display that expands to 24.6 inches when the vehicle is parked, a 25-inch head-up display on the windshield, and a Bang & Olufsen audio system with 25 speakers and Dolby Atmos. Genesis also reported a system of 12 airbags in the roof, heated natural wood flooring, and a buttonless vehicle power system. Following its launch in South Korea, the GV90 is expected to enter the US and other markets in early 2027.

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