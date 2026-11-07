Brazil’s Attorney General Paulo Gonet on November 6 asked the Supreme Federal Court to suspend all court cases concerning the legality of the online betting ban. He wants the country’s highest court to first consider the constitutionality of the restrictions and lower courts not to issue differing rulings, The Rio Times reports.

Request to the Supreme Court

Gonet filed the motion with Justice Luiz Fux, who is handling the main cases related to betting. The attorney general is asking for lawsuits concerning the legality of the provisional measure to be suspended in all courts until the Supreme Federal Court rules on the constitutional issue.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the growing number of cases and conflicting court rulings create legal uncertainty and result in unequal application of the rules to companies. Four direct actions of unconstitutionality — Nos. 8024, 8027, 8028 and 8035 — have been filed against the provisional measure. They were initiated by representatives of the gambling and lottery industries.

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What the provisional measure provides for

The provisional measure, issued on September 25, is a presidential act with the force of law. It suspended all licenses and banned fixed-odds betting. The measure will lapse if Congress does not convert it into law within 60 days; this period may be extended once for another 60 days, excluding the parliamentary recess.

Courts have already issued differing rulings. A federal judge in São Paulo allowed operator Stake to continue operating, but on October 9 the head of the TRF3 appeals court suspended that ruling at the government’s request. Meanwhile, on November 3, TRF3 Judge Adriana Pileggi reinstated the license of CDA Gaming, which operates the Casa de Apostas, Betsul and Jogo Online brands. The company said it paid 30 million reais for the license.

Next steps

Luiz Fux may grant the motion, reject it, or refer the matter to the full court. No date for a hearing or vote on the request has been announced so far. Suspending the lawsuits would leave the provisional measure in force but halt new lower-court decisions on licenses and possible compensation.

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