In Brazil, Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet has asked the Supreme Federal Court to suspend part of a ruling by the Superior Electoral Court concerning the transportation of Indigenous voters to polling stations. The request was filed on October 24, one day before the second round of the presidential election, The Rio Times reports.

Transportation requirements

The head of the Superior Electoral Court, Cássio Nunes Marques, issued the ruling on the evening of October 23. It stipulates that federal authorities must obtain prior separate authorization from an electoral judge for each voter transportation operation.

The application must specify the vehicle or boat, driver, route, stops, and travel time. The ruling did not provide for automatic approval of transportation by three federal bodies: the Indigenous affairs agency Funai, the Indigenous Health Secretariat Sesai, and the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples.

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Prosecutor’s arguments

Gonet said the decision was made too late to approve each transportation operation before the vote. According to him, some river routes must begin as early as Saturday, as communities in remote areas may travel by boat for several hours to reach polling stations.

The prosecutor general is asking for the reinstatement of previous decisions by the federal court in the state of Pará and of the transportation plan prepared by the federal government. It involves Funai, the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, and security forces. In Gonet’s view, oversight should guarantee the neutrality of the vote without depriving people of the opportunity to reach polling stations.

The second round of the election will take place on October 25, with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro taking part. At the time of publication, the Supreme Federal Court had not yet ruled on the prosecution’s request.

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