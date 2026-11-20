California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued Nvidia an investigative subpoena as part of a probe into the possible transfer of its advanced semiconductor chips to China in violation of U.S. export restrictions. CNBC reports, citing the attorney general’s office.

Review of chip supplies

Bonta’s office is examining whether actions by Nvidia or its former CEO Jensen Huang could have resulted in China obtaining advanced chips or confidential information.

The investigation is also determining whether Nvidia misled investors and the public about these risks in violation of the law. Bonta said the actions of the company and its former chief raise serious concerns, including over the possible misleading of investors. He stressed that California corporate securities laws prohibit companies from misleading investors.

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Jensen Huang’s resignation

According to CNBC, the review is taking place one week after Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO. The resignation was preceded by allegations of an affair with a person suspected of spying for China; that person worked at the Singapore-based company Megaspeed.

According to CNBC, Megaspeed is also being examined over the possible diversion to China of Nvidia chips subject to export restrictions.

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