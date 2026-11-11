Reform UK secretary general Tom Waterhouse steps down — The Guardian

Tom Waterhouse, the secretary general of the British party Reform UK, has stepped down. As The Guardian reports, the party leader has already appointed an interim secretary general. Waterhouse’s departure comes amid ongoing questions over candidate vetting and Reform UK’s internal organisation.

Charges against George Madgwick

Waterhouse stepped down after George Madgwick, Reform UK’s leader on Hampshire County Council, was charged with 12 counts of rape and one count of distributing indecent images of a child. Madgwick denies any wrongdoing.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage previously said he was unhappy that Madgwick had remained in office for nearly 10 months after his arrest in January in connection with several alleged sexual offences. Candidate vetting is now overseen by Reform UK deputy chairman and former Ukip leader Paul Nuttall.

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Work in the party

Waterhouse joined Reform UK in August of the previous year. He had previously worked in public relations, at Westminster think tanks and at the Crown Estate. In the party, he was involved in a large-scale recruitment campaign funded by wealthy donors, as well as in selecting candidates for the upcoming general election.

He also took part in an internal investigation into two senior Reform UK officials, James Orr and Dan Jukes, alongside the party’s legal secretary, Adam Richardson. The internal investigation concluded that Orr and Jukes had not breached laws banning foreign donations, but police continue to investigate the case.

Labour Party chair Bridget Phillipson said Waterhouse had become the latest person to be blamed for Reform UK’s problems, while Farage, in her view, had avoided responsibility. Last month, Farage attributed low attendance and a half-empty hall at the party’s economic policy presentation in London to “staff incompetence”.

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