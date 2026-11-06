Secretary General of the Makkah Defence Alliance, retired Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood, is expected to assume his duties soon in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Dawn reports, citing Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The alliance’s first secretary general

Nauman Mahmood was appointed as the first secretary general of the alliance on September 23. The Makkah Defence Alliance includes Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

The Makkah Joint Defence Agreement was signed on August 7. It stipulates that an armed attack on one of the three participants may be considered an attack on all members of the alliance. Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan also stated that the participating states will jointly decide on convening an alliance meeting.

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Pakistan’s statements on the Persian Gulf conflict

During a briefing, Khan stated that Pakistan would continue to facilitate dialogue in the conflict between Iran and the United States. According to him, Islamabad brought both sides to the same table, although they had not maintained contact for decades, and supports a settlement through dialogue and diplomacy.

The spokesperson referred to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, signed by the parties on June 18, as evidence of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts. He added that Qatar and other countries are also taking part in mediation efforts.

Khan called Israel a “spoiler” in the US-Iran war. In his assessment, Israel’s expansionist policy is one of the main causes of the current regional crisis, and its consequences also affect Palestine, Syria and Lebanon.

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