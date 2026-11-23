In Berlin, Germany, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the Alliance’s defense commitments also extend to space. He was answering questions about reports by German media regarding Russia, an aggressor state, possibly launching a satellite with a nuclear payload.

Rutte assured that NATO would defend every inch of its territory and ensure security in the space domain. He made the statement at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Assessment of threats to the Alliance

According to the secretary general, NATO constantly assesses its deterrence and defense capabilities. Such assessments cover the entire Alliance, including Europe, the United States and Canada. Rutte also mentioned joint allied efforts to counter the influence of Russia and China in the Arctic.

Anadolu Agency reports on Rutte’s statement and the German media reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports of a possible launch

German media, citing security sources, reported that the BND intelligence service and its Western partners had warned of a possible launch by the end of the year of a satellite designated Sputnik-S. According to these reports, the device has already been built and is located in the Moscow area, while intelligence assessments circulated in early November suggested the possibility of a launch within 60 days.

Media reports say that the Bundeswehr has informed senior officials in recent weeks, including Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, and that the German military considers a launch in December possible. According to the assessment in the report, a nuclear detonation in low Earth orbit could disable all satellites in that zone within several months and disrupt navigation, telecommunications and weather forecasting.

The Russian Embassy in Berlin told local media that it had no information about such plans and called the accusations concerning Russia’s space activities unfounded. The diplomatic mission also claims that Russian space operations comply with international obligations and are exclusively peaceful in nature.

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