NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at the annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin, Germany, that hostile activity against Alliance states is intensifying. This includes sabotage on railways, attacks on cargo ships at sea and continuous cyberattacks, Anadolu Agency reports.

Incidents in Poland and the Black Sea

According to Rutte, Allied countries are increasingly facing sabotage, cyberattacks, airspace incursions and violations of maritime space. Among possible manifestations of such threats, he named the arson of a business, the use of drones to disrupt airport operations, railway sabotage and attacks on cargo ships.

The NATO secretary general also mentioned a dangerous incident in Poland that occurred on Friday, as well as several serious events in the Black Sea in recent weeks. According to him, the Alliance is working with Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey to respond to these threats.

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Call for defence investment

Rutte stressed that the threats will not disappear in the near future, as Alliance states are connected by shared infrastructure, including pipelines, cables, energy grids and economies. He called on allies to increase defence spending and investment, noting that several NATO members are expected to reach or exceed the 5% defence spending target this year.

In addition, the secretary general called for increasing industrial production of air defence systems, drones, counter-drone capabilities and long-range precision strike weapons. According to Rutte, next year the Alliance will have the capacity to produce around 4 million artillery shells annually — almost twice as many as in 2025.

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