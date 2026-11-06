Türkiye’s candidate for the post of UN secretary-general, Feridun Sinirlioğlu, presented five priorities he would pursue if elected to lead the organization. He stated this during an interactive dialogue with UN member states and civil society representatives as part of the selection process for the organization’s next head, Anadolu Agency reports.

Five stated priorities

Sinirlioğlu, currently the OSCE secretary-general, listed among his main tasks the prevention and resolution of conflicts, restoring trust in multilateral cooperation, preparing for new challenges, accelerating sustainable development and climate action, and protecting human rights.

He stated that if elected, he would devote his experience and efforts to ensuring that the UN remains faithful to the vision of its founders, prevents conflicts, supports sustainable development, and protects human dignity.

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Call for UN reform

According to Sinirlioğlu, his approach will be based on adherence to the goals and principles of the UN Charter, independence and impartiality, transparency and accountability, as well as cooperation with regional organizations. He also emphasized the need to involve in shaping global solutions voices that have traditionally been underrepresented.

Sinirlioğlu stated that the world is experiencing the highest level of geopolitical tension in decades, while the international system is unable to respond adequately to threats to peace and security. He called for making the UN more flexible, transparent, technologically capable, financially responsible, and accountable to taxpayers.

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