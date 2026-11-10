UN Secretary-General António Guterres, speaking at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, called on Turkey and Australia, as co-hosts of the talks, to move from discussing a phaseout of fossil fuels to organizing, financing and implementing this transition. The Guardian reports.

According to Guterres, conference participants must agree on clear next steps to advance the roadmap for transitioning away from fossil fuels that Brazil presented to COP31 delegates. Turkey and Australia, which are jointly hosting the talks, are major exporters of fossil fuels.

Brazil’s roadmap

Brazil announced it was preparing a roadmap after COP30 concluded. Ahead of its presentation, the country said that moving away from fossil fuels could promote economic development and help people overcome poverty.

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Former US Secretary of State and climate envoy John Kerry supported the initiative, stressing that statements alone are insufficient without practical action to reduce emissions. The need to transition away from fossil fuels was first mentioned in the final decision of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai in 2023. This required 28 annual UN climate conferences.

Just transition

More than 700 organizations from 88 countries, including trade unions and associations of people with disabilities, called on diplomats to establish a mechanism at COP31 to implement promises of a just transition to a clean economy. The proposed Belém-Antalya mechanism is planned to support human rights, gender equality, quality jobs and the rights of Indigenous peoples.

Lidy Nacpil, coordinator of the Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development, said that governments of Global North countries sought during pre-summit negotiations to limit the scope of such a mechanism and delay the start of its work.

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