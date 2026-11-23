UN Secretary-General António Guterres, speaking at an artificial intelligence safety summit in Bridgetown, Barbados, called on member states to begin discussions on a multilateral framework for managing AI risks. He said the technology is causing the greatest redistribution of power in human history. UN News reports.

Common rules for AI

According to Guterres, protection against AI risks remains fragmented, while governments often fail to keep pace with technological development. The proposed framework should include common safety measures, coordinated approaches to testing, clear safeguards and standards, baseline transparency requirements, and independent evaluation and oversight of frontier AI models.

At the summit, jointly organized by the UN and Barbados, the Secretary-General also stressed that power is increasingly shifting from states and governing institutions to a small number of companies and individuals. In his view, international institutions created after World War II are now insufficiently adapted to this redistribution of influence.

Guterres noted that 111 countries that took part in the first Global Dialogue on AI Governance in July had not previously participated in discussions on the issue.

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Weapons and inequality

The UN Secretary-General warned that capabilities for using AI for military purposes are concentrated in two countries and a limited number of companies. He reiterated his call to ban autonomous weapons that could independently determine whom and where to kill.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said that small states are often unable to influence rules that concern them. Responding to a hypothetical question about an AI agent hacking a bank in Barbados, she supported holding the frontier-model laboratory accountable for such actions. Mottley also agreed that the government should be able to urgently cut off access to models.

Testing in local languages

Guterres proposed creating a Global AI Capacity Development Fund so that countries could test the safety of such systems in local conditions. An independent international scientific panel on AI, supported by the UN, emphasized in a new issue brief the importance of testing models in their own languages. Panel member Vukosi Marivate said that AI models perform worse and may be less safe for many languages, including African and Caribbean Creole languages.

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