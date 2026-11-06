In Washington, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that Secretary-General António Guterres is fully committed to protecting UNRWA and its critically important work. The UN chief also again called for the agency’s operations to be fully funded, Anadolu Agency reports.

$80 million shortfall

Earlier, UNRWA warned of unprecedented financial pressure, reduced international contributions and increasingly difficult operating conditions that threaten the provision of essential services.

According to the agency, it currently has an $80 million cash-flow shortfall. Accumulated liabilities and recurring financial expenses also pose long-term challenges to its financial sustainability.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Services for refugees

UNRWA continues to provide Palestinian refugees with education, healthcare, humanitarian and other essential services in its five areas of operation: Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

Anadolu Agency notes that in recent years, Israel has created legal, administrative and practical obstacles to UNRWA’s continued work in the occupied Palestinian territories.

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