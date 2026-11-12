UN Secretary-General António Guterres, speaking at the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, called on states to more quickly implement measures to protect people from climate threats, reduce waste and develop clean energy. As Anadolu Agency reports, he stressed that the climate crisis is accelerating, while dependence on fossil fuels and rising temperatures are taking lives and putting pressure on economies.

Early warning systems

Guterres reiterated the UN goal of ensuring that every person on Earth has an early warning system by the end of 2027. According to him, since 2022 donors have mobilized $2 billion to assist about 160 countries, but around one-third of states still lack such protection.

The largest gaps, the UN secretary-general said, are in developing countries, conflict-affected states and small island countries. He noted that some European states have more weather stations meeting global standards than the entire African continent. Comprehensive early warning systems, Guterres added, can reduce disaster-related mortality by nearly sixfold.

Methane and waste

At a roundtable on the circular economy, the UN secretary-general called on countries to halve food waste by 2030. He said humanity produces more than 2 billion tonnes of municipal waste annually and throws away food equivalent to 1 billion meals every day.

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Guterres also drew attention to methane's role in global warming: according to him, the gas causes nearly one-third of current warming. At the same time, a response has been received to only about one in eight of more than 5,000 leak alerts issued by the UN Environment Programme since 2023. He tasked UNEP with developing a science-based global benchmark for near-zero methane emissions for the oil and gas sector.

Power grids and clean energy

At a dialogue on electrification, Guterres supported the Global “35 by 35” Pledge, which envisages increasing electricity's share of energy consumption to 35% by 2035. He said that around 3,000 gigawatts of renewable energy and energy storage projects are delayed while awaiting grid connections.

According to the UN secretary-general, the queue to connect such projects grew by 60% over a year. Developing economies outside China receive about one out of every five dollars of clean energy investment while facing borrowing costs two to three times higher than in developed countries.

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