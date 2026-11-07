UN Secretary-General António Guterres has called on South Korea and North Korea to restore communication channels, including contacts between their militaries, in order to avoid accidental incidents or miscalculations on the Korean Peninsula. This was reported by Korea Herald, citing UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

Call to restore contacts

According to Dujarric, Guterres is concerned about the situation on the Korean Peninsula, including a possible escalation of tensions around the demilitarized zone between the two countries. The UN Secretary-General called on the relevant parties to begin restoring communication channels, including military communications.

The spokesperson also stressed that diplomatic engagement and the resumption of dialogue remain the path to reducing tensions and achieving lasting peace on the peninsula.

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Incident in the demilitarized zone

The statement came amid rising tensions following a mine explosion on September 21 in the demilitarized zone. Three South Korean servicemen were injured, two of whom sustained serious injuries.

A joint investigation by the South Korean military and the UN Command concluded that the explosion was caused by anti-personnel mines which, according to its findings, North Korea had deliberately laid south of the military demarcation line. Pyongyang denied involvement and called Seoul's conclusions fabricated. In a letter to the UN Security Council dated October 22, South Korea urged the DPRK to apologize, remove the mines and take measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

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