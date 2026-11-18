OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais said at the UN COP31 climate change conference in Antalya, Turkey, that efforts to expand electrification will depend on fossil fuels. As reported by Channel NewsAsia, he spoke in the conference plenary hall on November 18.

OPEC's position

Al Ghais said that electrification is an important part of the energy future, but is not a universal solution to environmental problems. According to him, expanding power grids requires more petroleum products and heavy machinery running on diesel fuel.

The head of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries also named cyberattacks on energy systems and possible problems with supplies of critical minerals among the risks of more active electrification. He said that all forms of energy would be needed for energy security, achieving sustainable development goals, and taking national circumstances into account.

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Turkey's proposal

Turkey, the host country of the conference, proposed increasing electricity's share in global final energy demand from about 20% to 35% by 2035. At the same time, the voluntary commitment does not specify that the additional electricity must be carbon-free. Critics believe this significantly weakens its impact on combating climate change.

As of November 18, 75 of the nearly 200 countries participating in the Antalya talks had supported this voluntary commitment. The talks were due to end on Friday, although previous UN climate conferences have often lasted longer due to the lack of a final agreement.

Previous disputes

OPEC and its allies in the OPEC+ format had previously supported the continued use of fossil fuels at UN climate talks. During COP28 in Dubai, the organization called on OPEC+ members to reject proposals aimed specifically at limiting the use of fossil fuels rather than emissions. The conference participants then agreed on wording about transitioning away from fossil fuels, but did not commit to completely abandoning them.

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