UIL General Secretary Pierpaolo Bombardieri said that the Italian government had announced the withdrawal from the budget bill of measures related to cuts in education. The statement was made after negotiations between the government and trade unions, ANSA English reports.

Budget negotiations

The meeting on the budget bill took place on Friday, November 13, 2026, at the office of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi in Rome. It was attended by representatives of the government and trade union organizations.

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Statement by the UIL leader

Bombardieri spoke after the negotiations and called the government’s announcement good news. According to him, it concerns the withdrawal of measures related to cuts in education.

The UIL leader noted that the government had announced its intention to remove these provisions from the budget bill. The ANSA report provides no further details on the planned changes.

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