Gerwyn Price defeated Gian van Veen 16–11 in the final of the Grand Slam of Darts tournament in Wolverhampton to claim his fourth title in the competition. It was Price’s first victory at a major tournament since 2022.

Fourth title

Price also won the Grand Slam of Darts in 2018, 2019 and 2021, maintaining a perfect record in the tournament’s finals. The final in Wolverhampton was his fourth major tournament title match in 2026. He had previously reached the finals of the World Grand Prix, World Matchplay and World Series Finals, but did not win those tournaments.

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Ranking positions

Following the victory, Price moved up to third place in the world rankings, overtaking Luke Humphries. Gian van Veen is ranked second. As Sky Sports reports, over the past four years, the winner of the Grand Slam of Darts has subsequently also won the World Darts Championship.

The next World Darts Championship is scheduled to take place at London’s Alexandra Palace from 11 December to 3 January.

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