In Scotland, Hibernian thrashed Aberdeen 4-0 away from home in a Premiership match held on November 7 at Pittodrie Stadium. According to Sky Sports, after the defeat, the home fans expressed dissatisfaction with the team's head coach, Stephen Robinson.

Thanks to the win, Hibernian moved off the bottom of the table and overtook Aberdeen on goal difference. For Aberdeen, this setback was their fifth in their last six league matches.

Goals after the break

The first half ended without goals, although Aberdeen had several opportunities to open the scoring. Jack Milne hit the crossbar after a corner delivery, while Hibernian goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger saved the opponents' shots.

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In the 57th minute, former Aberdeen player Jamie McGrath put the visitors ahead with a long-range left-footed strike. His shot from outside the penalty area flew into the top corner of Marius Müller's goal.

Late rout

In the 79th minute, Callum Wright doubled Hibernian's advantage. Late in the game, the visitors scored twice more: Nicky Cadden found the net in the 87th minute, and Thibault Klidje set the final score in stoppage time.

Before that, the teams had different outcomes in the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals: Hibernian beat Hearts 2-1 after coming from behind against their Edinburgh rivals, while Aberdeen suffered a late defeat to Rangers.

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