In Kenya, KANU party chairman Gideon Moi said that President William Ruto had failed to honor a political agreement on cooperation ahead of the 2027 general elections. Moi said he declined to contest the Baringo Central senatorial election and KANU did not field a candidate, but the agreements were not implemented, Nation Kenya reports.

Deal before the by-election

According to Moi, Ruto arrived at his residence in Kabarak on October 10, 2025, several days before nominations for the Baringo Central senatorial by-election. The president then announced an agreement with Moi and KANU delegates to work together ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Moi said that he withdrew his candidacy and KANU did not nominate a contender for the position. According to him, this enabled Vincent Kiprono Chemitei, the candidate of the ruling UDA party, to win the by-election. The KANU chairman also said that he organized meetings with elders and promised to support the president.

He stated that he did not ask for business or other personal benefits for himself. Instead, according to him, the matter concerned creating jobs and appointing specialists from Baringo and other communities to government positions.

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Search for new alliances

Moi claims that after the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on October 15, 2025, he was asked to wait with implementing the agreement until the state funeral was completed. Later, according to the politician, he was told that the political situation had changed and the agreement was no longer relevant.

At a meeting with elders and community leaders in Kabarak, Moi asked them to support his intention to seek new political alliances. He also asked Baringo residents to forgive him for his decision to trust Ruto and work with him.

Separately, Moi spoke of pressure on members of his family and mentioned Standard Group, in which he is a shareholder. He also accused Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen and MP Oscar Sudi of involvement in a helicopter incident in Kabarak and said that his relative, Alex Kiprotich Chepkoit, had been abducted and tortured. These claims are cited from Moi's statements.

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