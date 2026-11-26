In an international Phase III clinical trial, the oral drug giredestrant reduced the relative risk of invasive breast cancer recurrence or death by 30% in patients with early-stage hormone receptor-positive and HER2-negative cancer. News-Medical reports, citing study results published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Study data

The lidERA trial involved 4,170 patients with stage I–III breast cancer who had an intermediate or high risk of recurrence. All participants underwent surgery, and some also received chemotherapy.

Giredestrant was administered once daily to 2,084 participants. Another 2,086 patients were prescribed standard hormone therapy — tamoxifen or aromatase inhibitors. In both groups, treatment was planned for five years. The median follow-up period was about 32 months.

Researchers also recorded a 31% lower relative risk of cancer spreading to distant organs, including the bones, liver, or lungs, among those taking giredestrant.

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How the drug works

Giredestrant belongs to the class of selective estrogen receptor degraders. It prevents estrogen from binding to receptors on cancer cells and causes these receptors to break down. According to the authors, this mechanism may disrupt signals that stimulate tumor growth and help overcome resistance to existing hormone medications.

About 70% of breast cancer cases are hormone receptor-positive: such tumors use hormones, including estrogen, to grow. After surgery, patients are usually prescribed hormone therapy for several years to reduce the likelihood of the disease returning.

Treatment tolerability

Side effects in both groups were generally similar, with joint pain reported most often. At the same time, fewer patients in the giredestrant group discontinued treatment due to adverse reactions than among those receiving standard therapy.

The trial was funded by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Researchers plan to continue follow-up to determine whether the drug's benefit persists over time and whether it affects overall survival.

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