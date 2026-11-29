Swiss alpine skier Camille Rast won the women’s World Cup slalom in Killington, Vermont, United States. She finished ahead of Albania’s Lara Colturi, while American Mikaela Shiffrin took third place. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Rast’s victory in the second run

Over two runs, Rast recorded a time of 1 minute 40.93 seconds on the Superstar course. Shiffrin finished third with a time of 1:41.52, 0.59 seconds behind the winner.

In the first run, Shiffrin, who started with bib number one, led with a time of 50.50 seconds. Austrian Katharina Truppe and Rast were behind her at the time. However, the Swiss skier completed the second run faster and claimed her first World Cup victory of the season.

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Shiffrin’s record

Third place allowed 31-year-old Shiffrin to bring her number of World Cup slalom podiums to 100. She became the first alpine skier to reach this mark in a single World Cup discipline.

Shiffrin also continued her successful run in Killington, where she had previously won six World Cup slaloms. After the finish, Rast said that she had lacked consistency at the start of the season, but this time she was able to deliver two solid runs.

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