Andy Taylor, the original guitarist of the British band Duran Duran, has died at the age of 65. The musician's death was announced by his family and band members in a statement published on social media and the group's website, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Band statement

Members of Duran Duran said that Taylor arrived in Birmingham from the northeast of England with a guitar and faith in the band's future. According to them, his playing became the driving force behind the songs that brought the group worldwide popularity, while the musician's humour and straightforwardness helped the band retain its own character.

Taylor was Duran Duran's original guitarist. The band gained popularity, in particular, thanks to the songs Hungry Like the Wolf, The Reflex and Rio, and its rise in the charts was closely linked to the launch of MTV.

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Battle with illness

In November 2022, when Duran Duran were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Taylor said that he had been battling stage-four metastatic prostate cancer for several years. Because of this, he was unable to attend the ceremony.

Duran Duran released a number of successful albums in 1981–1983. The band's other well-known songs include Girls on Film, Union of the Snake, Save a Prayer, The Wild Boys, New Moon on Monday and Come Undone. The group recorded the theme for the James Bond film A View to a Kill and performed at Live Aid in 1985.

The band has nine gold and six platinum records, 20 singles in the UK top 20 and 18 in the US. Duran Duran have twice received Grammy and Ivor Novello awards.

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