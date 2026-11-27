The Killers guitarist Dave Keuning said that he suffered a massive stroke two weeks before his post. According to him, doctors estimated his chances of survival at 40%. After surgery, the musician said he feels well and can speak, use his arms and legs, and play the guitar.

The 50-year-old Keuning wrote about this on Instagram on November 26, NME reports. According to the musician, his wife reacted quickly, after which he was immediately taken to hospital.

A blood clot in the brain and surgery

Keuning said that a blood clot in his brain cut off the blood supply to the entire right side of his brain. Before arriving at the hospital, he went blind in one eye and lost function on the left side of his body, but did not realize he was having a stroke.

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The musician stressed that the first hour after a stroke is critical for hospitalization. After the surgery, he first checked whether he could play the guitar and said that he plays just as well as before.

A break from touring

In 2017, Keuning took a break from touring with The Killers, explaining it by the band's exhausting concert schedule. He returned to studio work on the album Pressure Machine, released in 2021, and later occasionally performed on stage with his bandmates.

The guitarist also released two solo albums: Prismism in 2019 and A Mild Case Of Everything in 2021.

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