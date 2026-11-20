The Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 in Houston, United States, in an NFL game. The home team's quarterback, C.J. Stroud, threw three touchdown passes, and the team earned its first home win of the season. This was reported by The Japan Times.

Stroud's three touchdowns

Stroud completed 21 of 27 passes for 194 passing yards and recorded his fifth consecutive game with at least two touchdown passes. He threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins and also connected with Kayshon Boutte and German tight end Marlin Klein.

The Colts opened the scoring with a field goal on their first drive but did not score again. In the second quarter, the Texans capitalized on an interception of Daniel Jones' pass: a seven-minute drive ended with a 24-yard touchdown by Boutte. The hosts then added a field goal and a safety, as Will Anderson Jr. sacked Jones in Indianapolis' end zone.

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Playoff chances

Following the win, the Houston Texans' record stands at 4-6. The team is second in the AFC South division, behind the Jacksonville Jaguars at 7-2, and is hoping for at least a playoff wild card.

For the Indianapolis Colts, this was their first game without a single touchdown since 2024. Jones recorded 144 passing yards, threw one interception and was sacked twice, while running back Jonathan Taylor gained 21 yards on 11 rushing attempts.

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