In the United States, Small Business Administration (SBA) head Kelly Loeffler defended restrictions on agency-guaranteed loans for companies that have green card holders among their owners. At the Fortune 500 Innovation Forum in Detroit, she said claims that immigrants face restrictions are “completely false,” Fortune reports.

Requirements for business owners

The rule took effect on March 1. Since then, to receive an SBA-guaranteed loan, a company must be entirely owned by US citizens or nationals. Lawful permanent residents of the country, known as green card holders, who were previously eligible for such loans, can no longer qualify for them.

According to the SBA, in fiscal year 2025, the agency approved 3,358 loans for businesses partly owned by lawful permanent residents of the United States. This accounted for about 4% of the 85,000 approved loans. Loeffler explained the policy by saying that foreign citizens should not receive an SBA loan ahead of a US citizen.

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Veterans and alternative financing

Fortune Brainstorm editorial director Andrew Nusca noted that green card holders can legally work, pay taxes and, if they meet other requirements, serve in the US armed forces. He asked why a person who can be sent to a battlefield on behalf of the United States cannot qualify for a loan.

Loeffler replied that the agency had not yet encountered a case in which a veteran was denied for this reason. She did not separately explain why green card holders serving in the military cannot participate in the program, but mentioned a waiver of the down payment for veteran entrepreneurs who meet the criteria.

According to her, the SBA has limited funding and accounts for only a small part of the small-business lending market. She noted that businesses not covered by the agency’s guarantees can turn to banks, credit unions, venture funds and private lenders. The SBA usually does not issue loans directly, but guarantees loans from private institutions, which can make it easier for businesses to access financing.

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