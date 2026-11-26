In Brussels, Belgium, Spaniard Pablo Hernández de Cos, who currently heads the Bank for International Settlements, is being named as a likely successor to Christine Lagarde as president of the European Central Bank. This was reported by Der Spiegel, citing the Financial Times and the Spanish newspaper El País.

Spanish economist’s candidacy

Both publications cite European diplomatic circles. According to their information, de Cos may become the successor to Lagarde, who will leave her post as head of the ECB early in February.

Pablo Hernández de Cos previously served as governor of the Bank of Spain. He currently heads the Bank for International Settlements.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Netherlands’ position

The Financial Times, citing informed sources, writes that the Dutch government signaled support for the Spanish economist during a meeting of EU heads of state and government in Brussels. According to the publication’s assessment, this may mean that the Netherlands is withdrawing support for its own candidate, Klaas Knot.

Reuters, also citing an EU diplomat, reported that the Netherlands will support a consensus candidate for the post of ECB president.

Read us on