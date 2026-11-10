In Paris, France, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she sees no signs of goodwill from Russia — the aggressor state — regarding negotiations to end the war against Ukraine. As reported by The Japan Times, she made the remarks in an interview on the sidelines of a G7 ministerial meeting.

Kallas’ statement

According to Kallas, Moscow has already joined numerous agreements that form the basis of European security, but has not complied with them. She also said that she does not see the Russian side’s readiness to negotiate an end to the war.

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“So far, they have only pretended to negotiate, as we have seen no goodwill from the Russian side,” Kallas said.

Planned discussions in Abu Dhabi

The statement came ahead of trilateral discussions involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States, scheduled for Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. Officials from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, NATO and the European Commission were also expected to arrive in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

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