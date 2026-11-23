As CNBC reports, John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said that the Federal Reserve still needs to work on returning inflation to its 2% target. According to the outlet, his remarks indicate that interest rates may need to remain higher for some time to achieve this.

Williams spoke at the College of Mount Saint Vincent in New York. He stressed that returning inflation to 2% is necessary, and that data received after the October meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee point to the resilience of the US economy and show that inflation remains too high.

Inflation forecast

The head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York expressed confidence that inflation will move closer to the Fed’s 2% target in 2027 and will reach that level next year. He also noted that artificial intelligence is putting pressure on prices, but there is little evidence that it will become a source of persistent inflation.

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Among the factors behind the current price pressure, Williams named the conflict in Iran, demand for goods related to the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure, and tariffs. At the same time, in his assessment, the impact of tariffs as a source of pressure on prices has largely weakened.

Expectations ahead of the Fed meeting

The next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee is scheduled for December 8–9. Markets had fully priced in a quarter-percentage-point rate increase from the current range of 3.75–4%.

Williams did not directly comment on expectations for the December decision. He recalled that the future course of monetary policy will be determined taking into account new economic information. According to him, monetary policy cannot eliminate supply disruptions or restore infrastructure operations, but it must prevent such shocks from turning into persistent inflation.

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