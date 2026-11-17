In Paris, French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo announced that he would run for the post of FIFA president. His candidacy was nominated by UEFA’s executive committee and unanimously approved by the executive committee of the French federation. As Channel NewsAsia reports, Diallo said he had the support of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Contacts with the candidate from Japan

The 63-year-old Diallo intends to contact Kozo Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association, who has also put forward his candidacy. The French official said that opponents of current FIFA president Gianni Infantino would not be able to win if they acted separately.

“If we want to win, then, in my opinion, we must join our forces,” Diallo said at a press conference. He noted that contacts with Tashima had already been established, but did not specify what form possible cooperation could take or whether any of the contenders would withdraw their candidacy.

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Criticism of FIFA leadership

Diallo said that decisions FIFA had made over the past months or year had undermined trust in the organization and its president. Among them, he named the awarding of the FIFA Peace Prize to U.S. President Donald Trump, the distribution of World Cup revenue in the United States, the lifting of the suspension of U.S. forward Folarin Balogun, the length of the interval during the World Cup final, and the idea of involving private investors in a new commercial company.

Infantino is seeking a fourth term. According to Reuters, he has the support of the Confederation of African Football and South America’s CONMEBOL. UEFA has 55 of FIFA’s 211 votes, while Diallo has not secured the support of all European football federations.

Candidates can submit their documents until midnight Swiss time on Wednesday, after which they must undergo eligibility and integrity checks until February 18. The FIFA presidential election is scheduled for March 18 in Rabat.

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