French Football Federation President Philippe Diallo has agreed to run for FIFA president in the election scheduled for March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco. He was backed by the national associations represented on the UEFA Executive Committee and the FIFA Council, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing a statement by the European football confederation.

Support from UEFA

The decision to put forward Diallo as a candidate was made at a meeting chaired by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. Participants unanimously pledged to support the French official. However, Diallo's candidacy must still be formally approved by the French Football Federation's executive committee at a meeting on Tuesday.

To take part in the election, a candidate needs the support of at least five national football associations. Diallo has headed the French Football Federation since 2023. He was initially appointed acting president following the resignation of Noël Le Graët and was elected to the post five months later. In December 2024, he was re-elected for a four-year term.

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FIFA presidential election

Current FIFA President Gianni Infantino is seeking a fourth term in office. According to UEFA, the national associations expressed concern about FIFA's direction and called for unity and trust to be restored in the global football community. They also stated the need for an organization that would give priority to the development of football in all regions, uphold high governance standards, and cooperate with associations, confederations and other football stakeholders.

In September, the French Football Federation withdrew its support for Infantino's re-election. At the time, Diallo said that trust in the FIFA president had been undermined. Other contenders for the FIFA presidency who had previously announced their intention to run include Japan Football Association honorary president Kozo Tashima and former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega.

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