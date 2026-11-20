At the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia in southeastern Bangladesh, the President of the UN General Assembly and the country’s foreign minister, Khalilur Rahman, called for ensuring the implementation of the International Court of Justice’s ruling on the genocide of the Rohingya in Myanmar. According to Anadolu Agency, the court in The Hague ruled the previous day that Myanmar committed genocide during military operations in Rakhine State in 2017. Rahman said that implementation of the ruling must be ensured.

Thousands of Rohingya people gathered on a football field at the Kutupalong camp, demanding justice, citizenship and a safe return to Myanmar. According to the organizers, more than 20,000 people took part in the event.

Demands on Myanmar

Rahman named holding those responsible for the crimes accountable as the first priority. He called on Myanmar to investigate cases, prosecute and punish persons reasonably suspected of crimes prohibited under the Genocide Convention. He also called for addressing shortcomings in national legislation and introducing measures to prevent such crimes from recurring.

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Rahman named the safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation of Rohingya displaced within Myanmar and beyond its borders as the second priority. According to him, returns must include family reunification, the restoration of homes, land and property, as well as guarantees of citizenship, freedom of movement, protection from discrimination and the community’s participation in decisions about its future.

Compensation and aid to Bangladesh

Rahman also called on Myanmar to provide individual and collective compensation to victims if their losses cannot be remedied through the return of property. Among other priorities, he named legal and institutional reforms, training for security forces and effective civilian oversight. According to him, Myanmar must submit a report within two years on restorative measures and proposed compensation mechanisms.

Bangladesh hosts more than one million Rohingya refugees, most of whom left Rakhine State after Myanmar’s military campaign in August 2017. Rahman said that the country cannot bear this burden alone and called on international partners to increase humanitarian funding to provide refugees with food, education, medical care, shelter and protection.

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