UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher called on the parties to the conflict in Yemen to open the roads to the city of Taiz, where supplies are running out and hospitals lack fuel and medicines. Since August, nearly 300,000 people in the country have been displaced, Anadolu Agency reports.

Water and medicine shortages

According to Fletcher, roads to besieged Taiz are closed, while supplies in the city, home to around one million people, are dwindling. Water production there has halved, food prices have risen by at least 50%, and hospitals lack fuel and medicines.

The UN official said he had discussed the crisis with Yemen’s Foreign Minister Afrah Abdulaziz al-Zuba. Humanitarian partners have provided aid to nearly 260,000 displaced people, but needs are outpacing response capacity, he noted.

“Our demands are clear. Open the roads and let them pass. Civilians cannot be hostages to the fighting,” Fletcher said.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Detained UN staff

Fletcher also expressed outrage over the death of Mohammed al-Shami, an employee of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Yemen, who was held by the Houthis. According to him, 70 UN staff members and dozens of other humanitarian workers remain detained.

Al-Shami was the second UN employee to die while held by the Houthis. Earlier, on February 11, 2025, Ahmed Baalawi, an employee of the World Food Programme, died after being held since January 23 of that year by local authorities in northern Yemen.

The conflict in Yemen has continued since 2014, when Houthi forces seized the capital, Sanaa. In March 2015, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition began military intervention in support of the country’s internationally recognized government.

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