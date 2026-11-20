Lumentum CEO Michael Hurlston defended the planned merger of the optical components company with chipmaker Marvell Technology, acknowledging shareholder dissatisfaction after both companies’ share prices fell. CNBC reports that he said the companies still need to convince investors of the deal’s benefits.

Share price decline

Since the close of trading on October 28, Marvell and Lumentum shares have fallen by 45% and 42%, respectively. On that day, Bloomberg reported that Marvell was nearing a major deal to acquire Lumentum. The planned merger was officially announced on November 2.

At the time of the announcement, the all-stock deal implied an enterprise value of $115 billion for Lumentum. It is expected to be completed in the first half of 2028. According to CNBC, after information about the deal emerged, investors questioned the rationale for the combination, while pressure on the companies’ shares intensified.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bet on optical connections

The planned combination is intended to bring together Marvell’s semiconductor and networking equipment technologies with Lumentum’s optical components. Hurlston believes that the shift of artificial intelligence data centers from copper connections to fiber-optic ones, which provide faster data transmission, will be an important growth driver for the combined company.

The head of Lumentum named Marvell’s quarterly report, scheduled for December 1, and the filing of an S-4 document as part of the merger process as possible factors in restoring investor confidence. He also said that Lumentum sees no slowdown in demand: on the day the deal was announced, the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results, while its revenue more than doubled compared with the figure a year earlier.

Read us on