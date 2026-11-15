In the United States, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Nvidia should look for a new chief executive outside the company following Jensen Huang’s sudden resignation. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters.

Call for leadership changes

Speaking on Fox News, Bessent said Nvidia’s board of directors should turn to external candidates in its search for a new leader. According to him, events within the company indicate the need for “radical changes.”

Reuters reported that Huang stepped down on Thursday after information emerged about extramarital relationships. In particular, the agency mentioned a relationship with a woman whom Reuters described as a suspected spy for China.

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Questions over export restrictions

Bessent also said Nvidia’s board of directors and the company’s outside lawyers must answer questions within ten days about the corporate culture of compliance with export restrictions.

The Financial Times reported on Friday that Nvidia’s board of directors had approached Arm Holdings chief executive Rene Haas about a possible appointment to replace Huang.

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