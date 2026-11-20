US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed during a meeting in Shenzhen, China, that people must always be involved in military decisions involving artificial intelligence. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said this after Trump returned from his trip to Asia, Cyprus Mail reports.

Human involvement in decisions

According to Bessent, the agreement was one of the main outcomes of the meeting between the American and Chinese leaders. He noted that the technology the Trump administration calls “superintelligence” should not independently make decisions on large-scale military actions.

The secretary stressed that the competition between the United States and China for leadership in AI should not affect the agreement on safeguards in the military use of the technology. According to him, both sides agreed that no major military operation can be launched without human involvement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Restrictions on chip supplies

Bessent also said that the Nvidia H200 chip remains the most advanced AI chip that China can purchase under US licenses. He said Chinese buyers have placed few orders for H200 chips because they are trying to develop their own chip technologies and, in his view, are many years behind the United States.

The secretary added that US AI laboratories must retain their technological advantage, calling it the best protection against dangerous Chinese models that, he claimed, are used in cyberattacks. He also reported that the US Department of Commerce this week tightened restrictions on China’s access to advanced AI chips, including through overseas data centers where Chinese entities can rent computing capacity.

Read us on