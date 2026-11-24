US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said she intends to seek Supreme Court review of the case concerning her letters to department employees containing explicitly Christian messages. Federal Judge Trina L. Thompson barred the official from sending such messages while the court proceedings are ongoing.

As The Independent reports, Rollins insisted in a comment to Fox News that she had done nothing wrong. She mentioned an Easter letter in which she wrote that Jesus had risen and said she was prepared to fight all the way to the Supreme Court.

Federal judge's ruling

A group of federal employees and a union representing thousands of civil servants filed the lawsuit against Rollins. The plaintiffs argue that the secretary used work emails to pressure employees and encourage them to share her religious beliefs.

Judge Thompson said that some of the official's messages went too far. In her view, they could create coercive pressure and likely violate the provision of the First Amendment to the US Constitution that prohibits the government from establishing an official religion or favoring one religion over another.

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In particular, the judge noted that Rollins compared department employees to Jesus' first disciples and urged them to carry out the mission to which everyone is called with Easter joy. According to Thompson, such wording portrays the department's work as service to the secretary's personal Christian views.

Plaintiffs' position

According to court documents, some employees felt compelled to share the agency head's religious beliefs, excluded from the work environment, and feared consequences because of different views. One of the plaintiffs, Thomas McGee, said that the professional service of federal employees should not be equated with an official's personal religious calling.

Randy Erwin, president of the National Federation of Federal Employees, stressed that civil servants should not feel pressured to participate in religious expressions or believe that their faith, or lack thereof, affects their standing at work.

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