International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, speaking on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in the Philippines, warned about the global economy's dependence on investment in artificial intelligence. She said a sharp drop in investor confidence and an outflow of funds from the AI sector could weaken global economic growth.

“The global economy is standing on one leg — the AI leg. If that leg wobbles, it could create problems for financial stability,” Georgieva said in an interview with CNBC.

More than $1 trillion in circular financing

According to the IMF's estimate, the volume of circular financing among AI companies has reached just over $1 trillion. These are deals in which funds invested by an investor in an AI company ultimately return to that investor through orders for products or services. About two-thirds of this volume has been financed by debt.

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Georgieva noted that this amount is not yet too large for the global financial system, but its rapid growth is causing concern. She also said that market valuations of companies linked to artificial intelligence may reflect expectations that are ahead of the technology's already proven capabilities.

Risk of a market correction

In October, the IMF raised its forecast for global economic growth in 2026 to 3.1%, noting the important role of AI investment in trade and capital investment. The Fund also estimated that artificial intelligence would affect about 40% of the global workforce.

At the same time, the IMF had previously warned that short-term disappointment with the results of AI development could trigger a disorderly correction in asset values. Under the Fund's adverse scenario, U.S. stocks could lose 20% in 2026, while global output by 2028 could be 1.1% below the baseline forecast. Georgieva described current market fluctuations as orderly but urged vigilance.

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