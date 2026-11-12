French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said he had signed more than 100 MICAS orders related to mass protests. These individual administrative monitoring and surveillance measures can restrict people’s movement and prohibit them from attending demonstrations without prior authorization from a judge. France 24 reports.

According to the outlet, after riots and looting on October 17, French authorities began banning several dozen people from participating in subsequent demonstrations. They included students, trade unionists, far-left and environmental activists. Most had no criminal records and had not previously appeared in terrorism investigations.

Speaking before lawmakers on November 3, Nuñez said the restrictions concerned people at the “upper end of the threat spectrum.” As France 24 notes, the minister was referring to individuals who had come to the attention of French counterterrorism services.

Powers introduced after the 2015 attacks

MICAS is a legacy of the state of emergency introduced after the Paris terrorist attacks in November 2015. Some of these powers were enshrined in anti-terrorism legislation two years later. The Interior Ministry may use them if it has serious grounds to believe that a person poses a serious security threat and has ties to terrorism.

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People subject to an order must report to police regularly — weekly, daily or even twice a day. Violating the restrictions may result in up to three years in prison and a fine of up to €45,000. The decision is based on intelligence information and may be challenged in court only after the restrictions have been imposed.

Rights groups’ criticism and the Interior Ministry’s position

Lawyers, trade unions and human rights organizations called the use of MICAS against protest participants an abuse of anti-terrorism legislation. Lawyer Jean-Baptiste Soufron said that, in his view, the restrictions target not rioters but political activists in order to weaken the protest movement.

The Interior Ministry justified the orders by the “insurrectional” nature of the protests. The ministry cited, in particular, a fire at Limoges city hall on October 17 and online calls to attack symbols of capitalism and the state. At a hearing in Paris, an independent court rapporteur did not support this interpretation: according to a Mediapart journalist, she stated that not every act of political violence or violence against the state is terrorist in nature.

Le Canard enchaîné, citing sources, reported that only a small number of people affected by the orders were actually under the surveillance of counterterrorism services. The publication also claims that after public criticism, the government decided to suspend the use of MICAS against protesters.

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